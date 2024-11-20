Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Drops By 7.8%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
American Aires Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of AAIRF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
About American Aires
