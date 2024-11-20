Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Increases By 5.1%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.