Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Drops By 5.5%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance
AKEJF stock opened at 35.12 on Wednesday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a twelve month low of 35.12 and a twelve month high of 35.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 33.83.
About ARIAKE JAPAN
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARIAKE JAPAN
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.