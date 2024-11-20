Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Declines By 7.1%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,528,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 8,105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Athabasca Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

ATHOF stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.