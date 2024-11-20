Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Declines By 7.1%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,528,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 8,105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Athabasca Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.1 %
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
