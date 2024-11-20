Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Increases By 5.3%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 486,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $684.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $821,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

