Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Decreases By 6.4%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 655,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.9 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $211.58 on Wednesday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $136.50 and a one year high of $235.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.00.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

