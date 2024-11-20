Short Interest in Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Declines By 7.1%

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,764,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 6,202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57,640.0 days.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance

Shares of Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Company Profile

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

