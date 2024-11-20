Short Interest in Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Declines By 7.1%

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,764,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 6,202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57,640.0 days.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance
Shares of Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Company Profile
