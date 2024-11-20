Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Drops By 7.8%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,833.7 days.
Hydro One Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $35.31.
Hydro One Company Profile
