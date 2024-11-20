Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Drops By 7.8%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,833.7 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

