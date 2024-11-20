Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Drops By 7.8%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLS. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1535 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.