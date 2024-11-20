Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

