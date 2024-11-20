Simon Bourne Acquires 405 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($190.16).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Simon Bourne bought 60,126 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,252.92 ($32,046.85).
ITM Power Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of ITM opened at GBX 36.12 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.80 ($0.91). The stock has a market cap of £222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.
