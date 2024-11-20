Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.00.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Exchange Traded Funds
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.