SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 123.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after buying an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.2% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 261,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.93. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,831.78. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $1,993,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,889.92. This trade represents a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

