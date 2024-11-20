Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Solventum by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 5.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

