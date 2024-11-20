South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 6.3 %

OTC SABK opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.37. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

About South Atlantic Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.