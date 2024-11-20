South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTC:SABK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 6.3 %
OTC SABK opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.37. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
