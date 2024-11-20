Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after acquiring an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,700. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $5,853,826. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

