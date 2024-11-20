Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,281 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the average daily volume of 915 put options.

Matterport Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 32,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $141,261.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,979.90. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $140,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,239.67. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,671 shares of company stock worth $2,045,982. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

