Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,281 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the average daily volume of 915 put options.
Matterport Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of MTTR opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matterport
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.