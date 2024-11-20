Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,281 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the average daily volume of 915 put options.

Matterport Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 32,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $141,261.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,979.90. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $140,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,239.67. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,671 shares of company stock worth $2,045,982. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

