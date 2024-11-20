StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 16.1 %

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.70. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of CPI Aerostructures worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

