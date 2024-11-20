StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

