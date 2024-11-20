StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
