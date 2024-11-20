StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
PLM opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.22.
Polymet Mining Company Profile
