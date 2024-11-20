StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at $345,722.08. The trade was a 11.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of RF Industries worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.