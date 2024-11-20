StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions comprises about 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

