StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of TRX Gold worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

