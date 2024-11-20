StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NAII opened at $4.27 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
