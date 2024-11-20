StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $4.27 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Free Report ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

