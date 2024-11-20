StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

