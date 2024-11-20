StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.21 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.