StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.42 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International
In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,528.64. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,456 shares of company stock worth $210,557. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Further Reading
