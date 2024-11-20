StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.42 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,528.64. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,456 shares of company stock worth $210,557. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

