StockNews.com Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) to Hold

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $724,285.20. This represents a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,775,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

