StockNews.com Upgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

