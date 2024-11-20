Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $349,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.4 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

