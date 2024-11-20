Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $903,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $7,372,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This trade represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,255. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

