Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New $544,000 Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 1,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.23. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

