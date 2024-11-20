Sunlands Technology Group (STG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:STG opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.