SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

