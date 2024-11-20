SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.05.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.