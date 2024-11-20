Surf Air Mobility’s (SRFM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.20 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.
Surf Air Mobility Price Performance
Shares of SRFM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Surf Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired 1,270,869 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,588,586.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,707.50. This trade represents a 87.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,551 shares of company stock valued at $48,344. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Surf Air Mobility Company Profile
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
