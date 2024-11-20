Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 4.2%

SGRY opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40, a PEG ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $36.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,163,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,288,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

