Susquehanna Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

NYSE PAGS opened at $7.56 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after buying an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,849 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,478,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,590 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,704 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

