Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.61.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

