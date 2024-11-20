Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.61.
