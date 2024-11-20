Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $413.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,176,475 shares in the company, valued at $198,388,286.25. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,406,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,573,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,394,176.10. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,680,400 shares of company stock valued at $22,321,632 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,427,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

