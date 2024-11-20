TD Securities Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$263.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$242.00 to C$263.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of George Weston to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$239.00.

George Weston stock opened at C$215.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$223.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$210.07. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$155.00 and a 12 month high of C$236.30. The company has a market cap of C$28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total value of C$591,000.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,829 and have sold 54,115 shares valued at $12,177,793. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

