TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.48 and traded as low as $12.17. TDK shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 116,815 shares traded.

TDK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. TDK had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

