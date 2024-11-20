Time Finance (LON:TIME) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.72). 153,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 253,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

Time Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Time Finance

In other news, insider Tanya Raynes purchased 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £3,012.79 ($3,823.34). 16.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

