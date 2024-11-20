Titanium Transp FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by Raymond James

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

