TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $131.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. XN LP lifted its position in TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TKO Group by 267.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,999,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,940,000 after purchasing an additional 362,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

