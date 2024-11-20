Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$89.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.23.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$77.98 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.