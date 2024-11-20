TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $57.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TPG by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TPG by 1,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPG has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -447.05%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

