Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 31,065 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 959% compared to the average daily volume of 2,934 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

