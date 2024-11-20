Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. The trade was a 25.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,170. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

