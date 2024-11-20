Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $259.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $170.88 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

